Gambia: Police Arrest Gang of Suspected Criminals

Gambia Police Force on Monday said personnel of the Police Intervention Unit Delta Platoon have arrested 9 suspects part of a gang at Manjai Kunda; notorious for abusing drugs, committing robberies, and theft within the community. Evidence of suspected drugs was found in their possession, the Police said.

They added: "Similarly, a driver of a Mercedes Benz taxi with registration number BJL 7847 K was intercepted at Brikama. After a thorough search of the said motor vehicle, quantities of suspected drugs and a cutlass were found. The driver of the vehicle was an unlicensed teenager who together with three others were subsequently arrested and currently helping the Police in their investigations.

Members of the public are encouraged to volunteer information about criminal gangs causing nuisance within their communities."