Rwanda: RwandAir to Focus on African Routes in New Recovery Strategy

RwandAir, the national carrier is set to put more focus on its regional routes as the airline looks to maximise its operational cost that will, among others, boost its financial performance.

This was revealed by Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the airline's Chief Executive, during an exclusive interview with The New Times on Monday.

Makolo was speaking at the margins of the ongoing Union of Central and West African Airport Managers (UGAACO) executive workshop, taking place in Kigali.

Available statistics indicate that RwandAir's financial performance had been relatively promising before the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll, like it did to the entire global air transport industry.

More recently, however, the results have taken a downward trend, making case for stringent measures to recover from the shock.

Makolo said that today, the airline has not recovered at least 50 per cent of its pre-Covid total revenues, which informed the carrier's decision to refocus its routing.

"It is critical that we now focus on our short (regional) hauls, as we remain mindful of the cost of operation," she said.

In addition, "We have also resumed some of our long haul flights like Dubai, a charter flight in China, etc, but to be able to minimise the airline's operational cost, we are focusing on the routes in Africa."

According to Makolo, the airline has most routes in Africa, compared to other regions, and a relatively higher demand.

"Just recently, we resumed our flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, Harare in Zimbabwe, and to Lusaka... " she added, "This is part of our recovery strategy."

Meanwhile, Makolo pointed out that as they recover, they will continue to reintegrate their employees who were furloughed due to the effects of the pandemic.

"It is true that some of our staff were temporarily laid off, but they are a priority as full operation of the airline resumes," she said.

Consequently, Makolo revealed that the government continues to inject relief funds to sustain the airline financially at the same time avoiding massive employment terminations.

Reliable sources told The New Times that the government supported RwandAir operations with a subsidy of Rwf81.3 billion.

Prior to Covid disruptions, RwandAir serviced 25 destinations across 21 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The long-haul destinations include Guangzhou in China, London in the UK, Brussels in Belgium, New Delhi in India and Tel Aviv in Israel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda officially joins UGAACO

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Minister of Infrastructure Claver Gatete revealed that UGAACO has officially admitted the Rwanda Airports Company into the forum.

The Union, established more than a decade ago brings together 17 airports from sixteen countries from central and western Africa.

Member states include Ivory Coast, Mali, Centre Africa, Guinea, Benin, Senegal, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Senegal, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Niger, Mauritania, Togo and Guinea Bissau.

Rwanda becomes the latest country to join the union.

"Thanks to the tremendous achievements that UGAACO has accomplished, promotion of the development of airport activity for the benefit of all its members, making all airport managers aware of the deficiencies in airport ICAO compliance and jointly work together to address them,"

Gatete added, "The pandemic has reminded us that there is always going to be a need for working together in order to get the best of everything working together."

During the five-day meeting, officials will hold discussions with an aim to improve skills to efficiently manage airports ensuring an appropriate degree of global standards through experience exchange.