Kenya: KeNHA Seeks Solutions to Mombasa Road Traffic

18 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says it is addressing the traffic disruptions on Mombasa road occasioned by the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority explained the ongoing rains in Nairobi have worsened the situation, adding it was doing everything possible to minimize inconveniences caused to road users.

"The disruption to traffic on the A8 Road within the section from Mlolongo to James Gichuru has been occasioned by the ongoing construction of the Expressway within the central median and associated relocation of utilities such as water and sewer pipes, power lines and ICT fibre cables," KeNHA said.

Adding, "We have initiated drainage improvement works at locations such as Nyayo Stadium Roundabout to ensure the drainage remains free-flowing at all affected locations."

Statement on traffic flow disruption along the Nairobi Expressway pic.twitter.com/S6QJxV9AtI

- Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) May 18, 2021

Motorists have in recent times been forced to endure long hours in traffic with others even reportedly forced to spend the night on the road following heavy rains that pounded the capital.

The situation was exacerbated by ongoing infrastructural developments going on across the city with the construction of the Nairobi Expressway playing a major role in the snarl-up.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.