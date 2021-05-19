Nigeria: Govt Stops Issuance of Passports As New Regime Begins June 1

19 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze and Kuni Tyessi

Lagos — The federal government has stopped issuance of international passports after shutting down the platform at the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in the midnight of May 17 to last till May 31, 2021.

THISDAY learnt that the new regime, which would start on June 1, 2021, might entail increase in the cost of passport fees and extension of the period for the processing of the passports.

Informed source from the agency said that from June 1, it would take six weeks to process a passport and applicant would not come to passport office until invited by NIS for collection.

A circular issued to that effect dated May 17, 2021, signed by the Comptroller General of Immigration (NIS), Mr. Muhammed Babandede and directed to the Managing Director, Newworks Solution & Investment Limited, stated, "Following the Minister's directive, I hereby request you to block all payment for application of passports within Nigeria as from today, 17th to May 31, 2021.

"Consequent upon the foregoing, all PCOs are therefore directed to utilise this period, 17th May, 2021 to 31st May, 2021 to ensure that all backlogs are produced and handed over to command comptrollers for collection by members of the public concerned."

The letter further stated that accordingly, new applications for passports, whether fresh or renewals "are by this circular suspended till 1st June 2021."

A senior official of Immigration told THISDAY, "We have millions of passport backlogs, which we must have to clear on or before May 31. The new passport regime will include new passport fees and longer period for processing the passport.

"The applicant is not required to come to the passport office unless when formally invited by immigration through telephone or through messages. This is the avoid the old situation when applicants crowd passport offices, engaging in all kinds of fraudulent activities."

The informed official also said that during the period of two weeks the system would be shut down, while the federal government would lose over N4 billion revenue from passport fees and other services related to issuance of passports.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.