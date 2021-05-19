South Africa: Desperate Times - Suicide and Drug Abuse On the Rise in Nelson Mandela Bay

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Doctors have raised the alarm about an increasing number of overdose cases in Nelson Mandela Bay, with most incidents involving prescription medicine and painkillers.

At Livingstone Hospital, Nelson Mandela Bay's busiest hospital, doctors have seen 78 cases since January of people trying to commit suicide by overdosing on prescription medication - anything from blood pressure pills to pain pills.

Last month police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed an alarming rise in suicides in Nelson Mandela Bay. Between February and April, police in the metro, home to about 1.3 million people, had opened 35 inquest cases of people committing suicide, most of them aged between 20 and 39.

Social worker and founder of Nationwide Treatment Centre, Zarina Ghulam, said she is alarmed by the increase in suicides and suicide attempts and the number of young children taking codeine "to cope with life".

"We do a lot of prevention work," she said. "But Covid-19 and the lockdown had prevented us from doing much last year."

She said there was a serious lack of affordable or free in-patient services for people who have become addicted to prescription medicine.

"The court will refer people to us for life skills training, but we don't have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

