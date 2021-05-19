South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Higher Education Concludes a Productive Visit At NSFAS

18 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology conducted an oversight visit at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Head Office today.

The committee is quite pleased by the productive and successful visit to NSFAS offices, after having been invited by the board of NSFAS to have a working visit. It is the first time that the committee visited NSFAS. The committee had its first engagement with the new board members of NSFAS when they came to present their 2019/20 annual report to Parliament a few weeks after their appointment. Arising from the engagement with the new board and the new CEO, the committee appreciated the commitment the board and CEO made in turning around the entity after a disastrous period of administration by Dr Randall Carolissen, which was characterised by allegations of maladministration and corruption, nepotism, regressive audit outcomes and low staff morale. This disastrous administration stint, coupled with the allegations mentioned above, led to the committee resolving to conduct an oversight inquiry into the entity.

Following a request by the board to the committee to allow it to acquaint itself with the challenges facing the entity following its appointment and to follow up on issues brought to our attention, the committee decided to review its decision to institute an inquiry in order to allow the new board space to deal with the challenges emanating from the ruinous administration period. The committee requested the board to give progress report on this matter.

The committee has committed itself to support the board to achieve its mandate.

The committee is impressed with the skills set and experience profile of the new board members and is confident that the board is equal to the task. The committee wants to see a turnaround at NSFAS so that the scheme can realise its mission of being an efficient and effective provider of financial aid to stidents from poor and working-class families.

The committee wished the board and the new CEO well in executing their mandate.

