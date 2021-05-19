Namibia: Governor Applauds Covid-19 Recovery Rate

Keetmanshoop — The fact that the three health districts in //Kharas had a combined average Covid-19 recovery rate of 95.4% by 16 May 2021 is encouraging and commendable, said regional governor, Aletha Frederick.

The districts are Karasburg (98%), Keetmanshoop (94%) and Lüderitz (95%).

She revealed this when receiving her second jab against the coronavirus yesterday at Keetmanshoop state hospital.

"This to me is a clear indication that our inhabitants are strictly adhering to the prescribed health protocols," she joyfully remarked. The region's political head said it is very imperative for everyone to be vaccinated.

Of the confirmed cases in the region, Karasburg health district represents 20%, followed by Keetmanshoop health district with 39% and Lüderitz with the highest rate of 49% of the confirmed cases.

Frederick emphasised despite being vaccinated, residents should not stop washing or sanitising their hands, wearing masks and maintaining their social distance, as this is imperative to curb further spread of the virus.

"In as much as we attend celebrations, weddings and funerals, we should always make sure to follow these health protocols to contain the virus," she added.

After receiving her second dose of the vaccine, the governor gave the assurance that she is doing fine and did not experience any side effects since getting her first jab.

"Vaccination is a common practice in our region as children are also vaccinated against measles and polio, therefore, it is imperative that the rest should emulate these youngsters by getting vaccinated," she said.

Frederick also called on residents to continue coming in big numbers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.