South Africa: Farmworker Transport - Nobody Should Go to Work Fearing for Their Life, Industry Stakeholders Agree

The Western Cape legislature has heard that solutions must be devised to help curb accidents related to transporting farmworkers.

There needs to be a concerted effort - and solutions - to curb accidents related to farmworker transport, stakeholders agreed during a session in the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday, 18 May.

Farmworker transport made headlines in January when trucks transporting farmworkers overturned in two separate incidents. On 4 January, a farmworker named Doreen Frieslaar died and 12 people were injured in an accident on the N1 between Worcester and De Doorns. Later that month, 70 people were injured in an accident on the R44 near Klapmuts. At the time, Daily Maverick reported that Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer asked the legislature's agricultural oversight committee to look into farmworker transport.

On Tuesday, at a virtual meeting held with members of the legislature, unions, departmental officials and Agri WC, solutions for the issue were sought.

"Nobody should go to work fearing for their lives," said agriculture committee chair Andricus van der Westhuizen. Committee member Peter Marais said solutions needed to be found quickly, "because the farmworkers are struggling while we play politics".

Malvern de Bruyn, the Cosatu provincial secretary, said it...