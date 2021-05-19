Nigeria: Umahi, Ebonyi Youths Not Involved in Cultism, Criminality - State Govt

19 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ebonyi State Government has denounced statements by the National Assembly caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) portraying Governor Dave Umahi and Ebonyi youths as involved in criminality and cultistism.

Reacting to a press conference addressed by the former governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Uchenna Orji described the allegations as "ridiculous, seditious, baseless, absolutely unfounded, utterly irresponsible and gravely senseless, more so as it is most regrettably coming from people who claim to represent their state in the National Assembly."

He urged the public to discountenance the claims as nothing but a continuation of the consummation of their serial media attacks on the governor with the sole objective of diminishing his celebrated leadership hallmarks and slow down the tempo of his accomplishments.

"But they will not succeed by the power of God," he stated.

"We are not surprised that the Abuja group could be so carelessly petty and partisanly cheap in their falsehood that they could associate Ebonyi youths and the Ebubeagu security outfit with allegations of cultism and armed criminalities, just to reap negative sentiments from the gullible on the security situation in the state."

He said Ebonyi people are rather disappointed in this shameful display of unrepentant urge by the group in Abuja to paint Ebonyi State negatively, to satisfy their political motives

He added that it was even saddening that the group which never showed any concern to the various security challenges that faced the state recently will only dissipate energy and resources in concocting all forms of lies against the government that has made tremendous progress in stemming the tide of insecurity in the state.

