Kenya: KDF Warns Public of 'Recruitment' Scams

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has warned the public to be wary of a new recruitment scam which is reportedly going on online.

In a post via its social media platforms, KDF announced there was no ongoing recruitment exercise taking place at the moment.

"The public is hereby informed that KDF is not recruiting. There is no such thing as replacement or connections. Beware of tricks by conmen and women and continue to expose them," the statement read.

One of the fake posts shared by the scammers indicated the force was recruiting to replace several people who were sent packing during the recent recruitment exercise.

The schemers alleged some recruits had been dismissed on medical grounds and the replacements were asked to remit Sh250,000 in exchange for a chance to join the force.

The latest scam comes months after youth were arrested with fake documents while reporting to join KDF.

Those who were identified to have fake letters were separated from the genuine recruits and later presented to the police.

The same month, officers in Kasarani arrested three people who allegedly obtained money by pretence from a member of the public.

Elisha Onyango, Derrick Nyakundi, and Amos Mutuku were arrested following complaints from members of the public.

According to a police report, the three allegedly pretended to be military officers capable of recruiting aspiring candidates to join the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

Further, the police report says the suspects obtained Sh350,000 from Mbabu John to have his son recruited into KDF, and a fake recruitment letter to that effect was found in their possession.