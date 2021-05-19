Botswana: President On Lesotho Working Visit

18 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi will today undertake a one-day working visit to Lesotho.

A Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation media release says Dr Masisi will meet with King Letsie III of Lesotho to deliberate on issues of common interest including COVID-19 to explore common solutions to the problems presented by the pandemic.

The release says the two heads of state will discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between their countries through the existing bilateral cooperation framework, the Botswana-Lesotho Joint Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation (JCETC) which was established in 2003.

According to the release, President Masisi will also present Botswana's candidate for the position of SADC executive secretary, Mr Elias Magosi.

It explains that Botswana and Lesotho cooperate on various fields such as judicial matters, education and capacity building for law enforcement agencies.

Botswana, it states, continues to play an active role in support of Lesotho's implementation of its national reforms agenda aimed at consolidating peace and security in the country.

Dr Masisi will be accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape, Bangwaketse chief Kgosi Malope II, presidential COVID-19 task force deputy coordinator Professor Mosepele Mosepele and other senior government officials.

