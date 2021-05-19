Namibia: Health Probes Death of Pensioner After Covid-19 Jab

19 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The health ministry is investigating the matter in which a 62-year-old man died while admitted to a hospital in Windhoek after allegedly receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 17 May 2021.

The ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, in a statement yesterday, said the established protocols and procedures were followed before the administration of the vaccine on that fateful day.

"The patient was duly screened for eligibility. In addition, after the administration of the vaccine, the patient was also observed for the required period, before he was released to go back home," Nangombe said.

Although he refused to name the type of vaccination the deceased got vaccinated with, Nangombe explained that the nation will be informed at the appropriate time.

According to Nangombe, the observations revealed that no signs or symptoms suggestive of an occurrence or presence of any adverse events following immunisation.

"Following his release, the deceased drove back home, but it is reported that, sometime after arriving home, he notified relatives that he was not feeling well. He was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Our clinical observations showed that his blood pressure was highly elevated and his pulse and oxygen saturation had dropped below normal levels. The treating medical team immediately administered the appropriate treatment, including intubation and resuscitation. The patient's vital signs started to improve but deteriorated again shortly thereafter. The patient was declared dead at 13h33," he said.

Nangombe noted that the investigation into the actual cause of death has been launched.

"The ministry will keep the nation informed of the outcome of the investigation," he said.

He stressed that the unfortunate death is an isolated incident and should not deter the public from participating in the vaccination campaign.

Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

