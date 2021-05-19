South Africa: Ace Would Appear to Have a Losing Hand in His Court Battle With the ANC

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

Ace Magashule's high court affidavit arguing against his suspension as ANC secretary-general is a mess and advances many nonsensical arguments -- although at least one of his arguments does raise a potential problem for the ANC.

Late last week, Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general of the ANC, approached the Gauteng High Court, asking it to nullify his suspension and to declare the rule in terms of which he was suspended unconstitutional and invalid.

While Magashule's founding affidavit -- heavy on political bombast and sparse on legal argument -- is not a model of clarity, it does assist with a preliminary assessment of the merits of his case. The bottom line: the affidavit is a mess and advances many nonsensical arguments -- although at least one of his arguments does raise a potential problem for the ANC.

It is somewhat ironic that Magashule is relying on the 2012 Constitutional Court judgment in Ramakatsa v Magashule (in which Magashule was on the losing side) as the basis for the legal challenge of his suspension. Back in 2012 the Free State ANC -- headed by Magashule -- threatened to take disciplinary action against Ramakatsa and other members who approached the court, invoking a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

