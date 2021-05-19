South Africa: Elderly Woman Forgotten During Covid-19 Relocation

19 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Chirume

A 74-year-old grandmother in Gqeberha is living in poor conditions after she was left out of a recent relocation process for elderly people with disabilities.

Nontombazana April lives alone in Powerline informal settlement, Motherwell. Her shack is badly built and precarious. It is made from rotten wooden boards and plastic sheets. It is cold and the roof leaks when it rains.

April suffers from high blood pressure and her sight is affected. She walks with the aid of crutches. She struggles to carry even a two-litre container of water from the communal tap, a 100 mteres away. She uses a friend's toilet, but it is 500 metres away.

The settlement is built beneath high voltage pylons and the municipality refuses to formalise it, only providing limited communal toilets and water supply.

Last year as the pandemic spread, the municipality embarked on a programme of relocating hundreds of people, prioritising elderly people and those with disabilities.

People were relocated to relocated to serviced stands with wooden bungalows in various areas, including NU30 Motherwell and Gunguluza, Kariega.

April should have been relocated at the time.

Spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mthubanzi Mniki said, "She should have benefited from the project long ago on account of her age and poor health."

Mniki could not say why she had been missed.

"We will send our staff, including a social worker to assess her living conditions. The municipality will also liaise with the provincial Department of Human Settlements to ensure she is recorded on our housing waiting list."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.