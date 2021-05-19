South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 617 840.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 80 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 22, Gauteng 32, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 6, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9 which brings the total to 55 340 deaths. Free State and Gauteng Provinces have been back-capturing deaths over April and May as part of their auditing processes.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 527 968 representing a recovery rate of 94,4%.

Vaccination Rollout:

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations

The total vaccinated in Phase Two to date is 39 371. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.