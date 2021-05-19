Namibia: Govt Concerned Over Public Gatherings... As 1 500 Scramble for 11 Positions

The ministry of health expressed concern about the steep spike in the number of new Covid-19 infections around the country.

The executive director in the ministry, Ben Nangombe, said the ministry is worried about large gatherings, especially when the people are not wearing masks or observing social distancing.

"The ministry of health strictly cautions all members of the public to comply with all public health regulations in order to suppress and prevent the further spread of Covid-19," he said.

The ministry furthermore asked that community, traditional and religious leaders and law enforcement agencies assist with the promotion of compliance with public health regulations.

Despite Covid-19 regulations in place to keep gatherings to a maximum of 200 people, NamWater on Monday went ahead with a recruitment process swarmed by a crowd of over 1 500 people at the Walvis Bay rural constituency council's offices.

NamWater was recruiting 11 general workers and three operators to work on the Rooikop water pipeline's upgrading for a period of six months.

To control the crowd and ensure a transparent recruitment process, NamWater staff onsite resorted to issuing tickets to everyone.

Constituency councillor Florian Tegako said it is unfortunate that people have to risk their lives for survival.

"What we saw today is a manifestation that many people are unemployed and are suffering, which is why they came in large numbers. It is very unfortunate that during a time that we are fighting a pandemic, we have such a gathering," said

Tegako.