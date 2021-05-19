Liberia: ArcelorMittal Training Academy ̶ the Corridor to Life - Now and in the Future

press release

ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy has graduated the first batch of students after a 3-year intensive training and the successful completion of international standard exams.

Against a backdrop of festivities, proud parents, joyful friends, and family members, 45 (forty-five) young people were awarded diplomas and certificates of excellence recognizing their newly acquired skill sets in electricity, diesel mechanics, boiler making welding, and plant fitting by the institution formerly known as the ArcelorMittal Liberia Vocational Training Center (AML-VTC).

Unlike three years ago when they had no marketable skills, today the VTC first graduates are super excited that the path to employment and their career advancement seems certain, with the huge prospect of beginning their career at ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Saturday's colorful first graduation of the AML VTC was a milestone accomplishment for the graduates.

"I am very excited because I have achieved what I was hoping for the past three years. It was not easy, I almost gave up, but I said to myself, "No! you cannot give up, be strong." I do not regret the long hours of hard work... it was rewarding. I will practice what I have learned. Not everyone can be an accountant. I am encouraging all young people, including women to take interest in the technical field because it is rewarding. I am extremely thankful to the ArcelorMittal Liberia family, the manager, trainers, and staff at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy for what they have given us. Without them, I was not going to be here today, so I am grateful to them," explained mechanic Jestina J. Weah, one of only two female graduates.

Liberia's Minister of Education, Professor D. Ansu Sonii delivering the keynote address at the graduation ceremony, underscored the need for capacity building through technical vocational education & training (TVET) at the professional level as an effective strategy to empower Liberian youths to lead the industrialization of their beloved country.

Professor Sonii said employers nowadays are searching for more skilled technicians and commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for leading the way through the VTC where young Liberian can enroll for three years and graduate, competent and ready for the job market, something he said supports the government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

"No education and under-education are equal threats to employment and performance of the economy. The PAPD of the CDC Government, headed by H.E. Dr. George M. Weah has placed a focus on the creation of opportunities for young people. Therefore, we are here to celebrate the first fruits of this ArcelorMittal Liberia initiative. TVET is the corridor to life, now and in the future." Minister Sonii emphasized.