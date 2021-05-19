Liberia: Dr. Nyan Encourages Disadvantaged Youths "Zogos" On Entrepreneurship and Covid-19 Vaccination

press release

Monrovia — At the New Georgia Estate during his annual visit to the country, Liberian scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan spoke to a group of predominately neglected and disadvantaged youths (locally known as "Zogos") about the COVID-19 vaccination and engaging in entrepreneurship in order to better their lives.

The event was organized by the Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) which is conducting a rehabilitation program for youths affected by the country's long-year of civil war, economic displacement, and those involved with the use of drugs and other controlled substances.

The Angie Brooks International Center is an institution focused on promoting peace and security and enhancing women's leadership and their participation in national or international political life. ABIC is currently headed by Counselor Yvette Chesson-Wureh as Executive Director and Former Liberian Foreign Minister, Madam Olubanke King-Akerele as Board Chairperson.

As part of his community engagement, Dr. Nyan, who is also a social activist, narrated his life challenges and successes from childhood to his present professional status as medical doctor and scientist as a way of relating to the situation of the youths and giving them hope.

He told the youths that, "it is difficult, but success comes through determination and persistence," adding that, "you must be discipline, consistent, and patient so as to succeed in the small businesses initiatives you are involved with."