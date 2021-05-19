Liberia: Supreme Court Declares Eviction of Over100 Illegal Occupants From ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry's Property

press release

Monrovia — The ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry located along the Monrovia- Roberts Field High way has won three successive landmark legal victories beginning from two lower courts and climaxed at the Supreme court of Liberia thereby closing curtain on the long running land dispute between it and the residents of Baptist seminary ABC Community.

Based on the judgments of the Civil Law Court which has rendered judgment in line with that of the Supreme Court, at least 100 plus illegal occupants who had over the years encroached on the property of the ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry are to be evicted accordingly.

The latest legal pursuit by the illegal occupants held the ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry by and through its Founder/CEO, Rev. Matthew Sakeuh (defendant) liable for "falsely claiming plaintiff's properties and requested the defendant to pay compensatory damages to the plaintiff in the amount of UDS$1,000,000.00 (one million dollars). The plaintiff called for the eviction or rejection of the defendant from the areas already occupied by the plaintiff, amongst others. Based on the three successive legal conquests in favor of the ABC Children Aid Libetia Ministry, it can be understood from an elementary perspective that the defendant has all rights to celebrate and begin the process of repossession of its property.

For instance, under the signature of Civil Law Court Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbisay on May 6, 2021 the court maintains that "Judgments of the Supreme Court of Liberia shall be final and binding and shall not be subject to appeal or review by any other branch of government." It continues, "Therefore, the court will be in complete error by entertaining the complaint filed by the respondent/ plaintiff. Given the Supreme Court opinions and principles of law enunciated above, this court holds that it has not the subject matter jurisdiction to render any decision in the instant case hence, the movant's motion being sound and legally fit tis hereby sustained and the resistance hereto denied." It emphatically concludes, "Wherefore and in view of the foregoing facts and law cited above, the movant's motion to dismiss is granted and the respondent complaint is hereby dismissed in its entirety, AND IS HEREBY SO ORDERED.

The Supreme Court of Liberia had ordered the eviction of more than 100 illegal occupants who have constructed about 70 homes on the property of the ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry (appellee) along the Robertsfiled Highway. The property is situated on 72.76 acres of land that the ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry purchased between 2005 and 2006 from the administrators of Gbangbar's Town Namely: James Brown, Rev. Payne, and Mr. Plakay Garway.

It's reported that after the transaction, youth of the town, headed by one Emmanuel Togar and backed Robert Cooper, Town Chief, began to sell the land illegally. They took the action when a conflict erupted between ABC Children's Aid Liberia Ministry and its affiliate organization, ABC Children's Aid International, based in Iceland and Faroe Islands in Europe in 2012.

During the contention, ABC Children's Aid International accused the Founder and Executive Director of ABC Children Aid Liberia Ministry of stealing US$1 million as development fund. While the case was before the criminal court, Togar and his followers chose to sell the property.

Shortly after ABC Children's Aid International lost the case at the Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice; it was when Reverend Matthew Sakueh, in 2014, filed the civil suit against his land owners, the administrators of Gbangbar's Town and those who purchased the property. The evidence adduced during the trial was sufficient to support the verdict returned by the trial jury," the court further ruled, adding, "The trial judge was justified when he affirmed the said verdict."

The ruling continues, "The judgment of the trial judge is hereby affirmed and the clerk of this court is hereby ordered to send a mandate to the court below ordering the Judge presiding therein to resume jurisdiction over this case and give effect to the judgment of this court."

The lawsuit arose in 2012 when the ACB Children's Aid-Liberia purchased 72.76 acres of land from the administrators of Gbangbar's Town.

The payment for said property was done in the presence of members of the town, after which the Administrative letter, Decree of Sale and the Mother Deed were given to ABC Children's Aid-Liberia along with the Administrative Deeds of 52.76 Acres and 20 Acres making the total 72.76 Acres. The suit continues that after the transaction, youth of the town, headed by one Emmanuel Togar, began to sell the land illegally.

They took the action when a conflict erupted between ABC Children's Aid Liberia Ministry and its affiliate organization, ABC Children's Aid International, based in Iceland and Faroe Islands in Europe in 2012. During the contention, ABC Children's Aid International accused the Founder and Executive Director of Children Aid Liberia Ministry, Rev. Matthew Sakeuh of stealing US$1 million as development fund. While the case was before the court, Togar and his followers chose to sell the property. Shortly after ABC Children's Aid International lost the case at the Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice; it was when Reverend Matthew Sakueh, in 2014, filed the civil suit against his land owners and those who purchased it illegally from the youth of the town.

The courts' rulings provoked the excitement of the Executive Director and Founder of the mission Rev. Mathew Targen Sakeuh who described the victories as true work of God whom he said has and continues to be the source of their victories. "As you can see we have lost everything. Our beautiful buildings are falling apart. Our campus with school, dormitories and cafeteria that was a place of hope for 150 orphans is down. The enemy thinks he was winning but he is not greater than God. While in Liberia going through the court process God was working. He provided 38 bundles of zinc to reroof the clinic. The re-roofing project will be complete today Thursday. We bless God, pray for God's provisions for the school chairs, desks and tables that were stolen... ... "

"The joyful Sakueh continues, "The illegal occupants need to know that both the lower and highest court of the land have ruled in our favor and they need to yield to the court order and leave. Those guys need to leave so I can continue my building projects," excitedly noted.