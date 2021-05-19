Liberia: Tech Village Africa Brings IT, Entrepreneurship Training Conference to More Cities in Africa

Minnesota — Tech Village Africa (TVA), a startup company initiated by African diaspora tech professionals is expanding its annual TVACON conference to more cities in Africa this year.

The annual conference, now in its third year since its inception, is focused on introducing young people to specialty skills such as cybersecurity, computer programming, networking, software development, IT in health care, digital marketing and many other topics.

According to a report Last year, TVACON attracted over 150 attendees in Ganta and Monrovia. This year, TVACON 2021 is scheduled for October 20-25, and will take place in Sanniquellie, Gbarnga, Buchanan, Monrovia and Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The conference is part of TVA's vision to increasing tech literacy and skills building among young people in Africa.

Accordingly, this year they intend to extend it to a wider audience by adding Sierra Leone to the list.

TVA is also looking for partners to make this year's conference more meaningful for young people with the desire to learn modern tech skills.

According to the TVA team, they seeking support in the form of sponsoring for young people who are underrepresented in the tech industry, including females and those from low-income families to attend the conference.

The TVA team added ticket for admission for the conference in Liberia is $20 USD why for the Sierra Leone session is $10 USD.

One of the conference attendees last year, Samuel Williams, described the conference as "magnificent" and assured that he is "100% set for the upcoming October conference".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another attendee, Prince Begler from Sanniquellie, expressed how he felt about last year conference in the survey conducted after the conference.

Said Begler, "What I like about TVACON the most is the teaching aspect, moreover, is an organization that has a very good short-term and long-term goal that is going to help us explore into the world through modern technology."

All ages from 16 and up can attend the TVACON Conference. There are also opportunities for some participants to win electronic devices such as laptops, tablets and smart watches.

Most importantly, this year's conference promises to be extremely educational and to focus on high level and applicable tech and entrepreneurship skills.

The TVA team looks forward to connecting with participants and welcome them to TVACON 2021.

Post Views: 36