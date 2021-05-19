Ghana: Afutu - Hearts Focused On Winning Rest of Matches

Accra Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Benjamin Afutu Kotey says the playing body was committed and focused on winning the rest of their matches.

Ahead of the match day 25 games, Hearts trailed leaders Asante Kotoko four points.

However, failure of Kotoko to win against Liberty Professionals meant a reduction to two after the Phobians emerged 2-0 victors on home soil against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

Hearts have suddenly been touted as clear favourites for the competition after Sunday's feat, considering six of their remaining nine games would be honoured on home soil.

They would have only three travels to make for the period left which includes Friday's trip to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders, a short journey to Cape Coast trek to play as guest of Ebusua Dwarfs on match day 32 and the final match day against WAFA at Sogakope.

The Phobians be home to welcome Berekum Chelsea on match day 27, Great Olympics in Accra though an away fixture, Medeama SC, Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals and Legon Cities.

But Afutu Kotey said the playing body would not be dragged into what seem an endless debates and calculations which could derail their plans.

Speaking at the post match interview, the Hearts midfielder noted that the team was rather focused on winning the rest of their games than allowing "some of these debates to distract them."

"Although the points gap between the league leaders and Hearts have narrowed, we are not focusing on that, we want to win all our games and that is what we seek for in each game we play."

The midfielder who lasted the entire duration of the game revealed that the playing body was concentrating on what the coach demands from them to become better.

"We know we are not at where we want to be; we are not focusing on any other team. We have our destiny in our own hands and would have to win the games so in the end we don't rely on others for favours.