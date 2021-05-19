Ghana: Juvenile League - All-Nice, Fanko Babies, King Dukes Record Wins

18 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Ashaiman District Juvenile League continued over the weekend as the match day two fixtures produced outstanding performances and results in both the U-15 and U-17.

Following their victories on opening day, All-Nice FC continued with their impressive form to record their second win over Royal Sportive with a 2-0 margin in the U-15 and U-17 clash at the Klagoon School Park.

At the New York park, Dawhenya based Kind Dukes recorded their first win with a 3-0 victory over Lashibi United at the U-17 and secured a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at the U-15.

Ashaiman Deportivo defeated Great Fanko Babies 6-7 via penalty shoot-outs to emerge victorious at the U-15 level and completed their second win with a 2-1 comeback win at the U-15.

At the Community 11 Complex park, Fakwa United hammered Middle-East United 7-0 at the U-17 and topped it with a 5-4 win on penalties at the U-15.

Tottenham failed to pick a single win as they were humiliated 3-0 by African Angels Soccer Minis but managed to pull a consolation in their 3-1 lose at the U-17.

At the Zenu Lazio park, Ashaiman New York FC grabbed all three points after thrashing bitter rivals The Lords Academy 3-0 at the U-15 and sealed a 4-2 win at the U-17.

At the Adjei Kojo Government park, Royal Prestige humbled Ashaiman Schalke 5-0 at the U-15 and drew 1-1 at the U-17.

Ashaiman Evergreen won 5-4 on penalties at the U-15 and were smashed 3-0 at the U-17 level.

Old Gold FC saw off Young Revelation with a 6-0 win but Young Revelation made amends with a narrow 1-0 triumph at the U-17.

Catalonians beat Mighty Sailors 1-0 at the U-15 and replicated the same feat at the U-17. Match day three action continues this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at all match venues in the Ashaiman District.

