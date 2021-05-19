Ghana: Prudential Bank Puts Customers First ..Establishes Contact Centre

Prudential Bank has established a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centre in Accra.

The establishment of the centre provides the bank with real-time engagement with its numerous cherished customers across the country during and outside official banking hours.

The 18-hour a-day Customer Experience Centre complements the bank's self-service electronic platforms and thus marks a timely response to the demands of today's customers to access banking support services via effective channels irrespective of time or location, whilst maintaining the personal touch that differentiates the bank's service delivery.

Through the Customer Experience Centre, customers can now contact the bank with their banking emergencies and expect a timely response and/or resolution.

Since its go-live on March 1, 2021, the Centre has handled over 20,000 inbound and outbound calls in respect of customer enquiries and also proactively made product recommendations tailored to the specific needs of customers.

Commenting on the opening of the Centre, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the bank, Mrs Akosua Boahen said: "The opening of the centre indicates the high premium that we place on our customers' needs. Our brand promise is to provide efficient, effective and convenient banking services to our cherished customers."

"The service is currently helping our customers to achieve financial independence through the use of our self-service electronic platforms and other services on-the-go" she said. "We are leveraging more on the use of digital platforms to provide convenience and exceptional user experience in line with our digitalisation process and core value of putting our customers first in all we do."

Mrs Boahen said the centre was equipped to offer bespoke support services together with an innovative approach to proactively serve customers with courtesy, integrity and a sound knowledge base.

"The Centre also boasts of first-class technology for monitoring all digital channels to anticipate and identify even the most unlikely system downtime before our customers experience them," she said.

The Centre Manager, Mr Emmanuel Osei said "the ultimate service goal is to deliver fast and reliable solutions to customers in order to boost their confidence and satisfaction whilst improving customer acquisition and guaranteeing their retention."

The centre, he said, will also provide an effective channel for receiving feedback from customers which would contribute to improvements in the bank's product and service offerings. In addition, the centre ensures optimum uptime for the bank's electronic channels.

He added that there are plans afoot to extend the centre's operations to a 24/7 service.