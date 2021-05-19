Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Periodical Meeting of High Security Council

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence on Tuesday chaired a periodical meeting of the High Security Council, said a communiqué from the Presidency of the Republic.

"Following reports presented by members of the High Security Council about the items on meeting agenda, the president of the Republic reviewed the measures relating to the reopening of air borders and the conditions which must be met by the travelers. The land borders will remain closed, except in case of necessity," said the source, adding that "the detailed measures will be defined by an executive decree."

The High Security Council also discussed "the final preparations for the legislative election of June 12, 2021".

President Tebboune expressed "satisfaction with the State institutions' efforts to ensure the conduct of the election under good conditions," concluded the communiqué.