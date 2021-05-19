Zimbabwe: Ndhlovu Wins Half Marathon in US

Zimbabwean middle and long-distance runner, Pardon Ndhlovu, chalked up his first win of the 2021 season in the United States.

He romped home to victory in the Tobacco Road Half Marathon in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday.

According to reports from Durham, Blowing Rock athletes dominated both the men's and women's division of the Tobacco Road Half Marathon, on the American Tobacco Rail Trail.

The event attracted more than 1 000 athletes from all over the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ndhlovu and Joshua Izewski, both residents of Blowing Rock in North Carolina, finished first and second, in the men's race.

Joanna Thompson, also of Blowing Rock, won the women's race.

Izewski and Thompson are formally affiliated with ZAP Endurance of Blowing Rock, while Ndhlovu frequently trains with ZAP.

Ndhlovu, who represented Zimbabwe in the men's marathon at the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016, won the Tobacco Road Half Marathon in 1:07:09.657.

Izewski came in just 11 seconds behind Ndhlovu, in 1:07:20.033. As with the other ZAP Endurance team members, he is aiming for the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in early June.

Ndhlovu is 33, Izewski is 31.

The third place finisher was Nathanael Williams (27) of Lancaster, South Carolina, almost a full minute behind Izewski.

The two Blowing Rock runners average 5:07 and 5:07 minutes per mile, respectively, over the course of the 13.1 miles of the race.

Ndhlovu is hoping to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is looking at an upcoming marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, in early June, which is going to be outside the cut-off date for qualification set for May 31.

This may see him missing out on the forthcoming Tokyo Games whose qualifying time for men's marathon is 2:11:30.

One of ZAP's veteran marathoners, Thompson, captured first place in the women's division with a time of 1:17:49.830, more than two minutes ahead of second place finisher Mimi Smith, a 24-year-old athlete from Durham, Illinois.

Some 30 seconds behind was Ann Mazur (35) from Charlottesville, Virginia.

While Thompson currently resides in Blowing Rock and trains with ZAP Endurance, she is originally from New York City.

Over the course of the 13.1 miles, Thompson averaged 5:56 minutes per mile.