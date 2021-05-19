Zimbabwe: Makaza Banks On Experience

19 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Seasoned long distance runner, Collen Makaza, believes his experience is going to be key when he takes part in the Nedbank 50km Ultra Marathon in South Africa this Sunday.

The race, to be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is featuring a limited number of athletes.

Makaza, together with several other Zimbabwean athletes, are among those who have been invited to take part.

The challenge for the athletes is to break the 50km world record.

The race received bronze label status from the International Association of Ultra-runners.

The Zimbabwean athletes will be running under their South African clubs and Makaza, will be competing under Maxed Elite.

The two-time International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Trophy champion is expecting to leave for South Africa on Thursday.

He will be in the company of Winfred Mutiro and Mutare-based Lyno Muchena.

"I think we are going to run a good race. Myself, and Winfred Mutiro, we were training for a race in Pakistan in February and it was cancelled because of Covid-19," said Makaza.

"Then, from there, we had three months of training for this one, so I am hoping to be in the top 10 and also to set a new Zimbabwean record. "There is an incentive, if you set a national record for your country, so I am hoping to do that.

"It's also a qualification race to the 50km IAU World Championships to be held in October.

"I think my experience will count in terms of how I am going to run. I know in terms of my speed, I am struggling a bit, but it's about endurance and mind games.

"If you are strong mentally you can make it. So, if I make top 10, I am good and getting a medal will be a bonus."

Makaza won the International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Trophy in 2010 and 2014. He has competed in a number of international races, including the Two Oceans 56km Ultra marathon, where he finished second in 2015. Makaza said he is also expecting Mutiro, who is his training partner, to do well since he has been showing some positive signs, during training. "We are leaving together as a team and I can say we are prepared for this race. We did our training for speed work, in the last two weekends.

"We were fine-tuning our speed and, for Winfred, he did well in the last two events -- Mr Pace and the Amen Academy Championships, which we were using as part of our preparations. "He managed to compete in both events and he did well in both 3 000m, and 5 000m, and I can say he is fitter than me because I am always trailing him in training."

Other Zimbabwean athletes invited for the race are South Africa-based Loveness Madziva, Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.