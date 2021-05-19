Zimbabwe: Makaza Banks On Experience

Seasoned long distance runner, Collen Makaza, believes his experience is going to be key when he takes part in the Nedbank 50km Ultra Marathon in South Africa this Sunday.

The race, to be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is featuring a limited number of athletes.

Makaza, together with several other Zimbabwean athletes, are among those who have been invited to take part.

The challenge for the athletes is to break the 50km world record.

The race received bronze label status from the International Association of Ultra-runners.

The Zimbabwean athletes will be running under their South African clubs and Makaza, will be competing under Maxed Elite.

The two-time International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Trophy champion is expecting to leave for South Africa on Thursday.

He will be in the company of Winfred Mutiro and Mutare-based Lyno Muchena.

"I think we are going to run a good race. Myself, and Winfred Mutiro, we were training for a race in Pakistan in February and it was cancelled because of Covid-19," said Makaza.

"Then, from there, we had three months of training for this one, so I am hoping to be in the top 10 and also to set a new Zimbabwean record. "There is an incentive, if you set a national record for your country, so I am hoping to do that.

"It's also a qualification race to the 50km IAU World Championships to be held in October.

"I think my experience will count in terms of how I am going to run. I know in terms of my speed, I am struggling a bit, but it's about endurance and mind games.

"If you are strong mentally you can make it. So, if I make top 10, I am good and getting a medal will be a bonus."

Makaza won the International Association of Ultrarunners 50km World Trophy in 2010 and 2014. He has competed in a number of international races, including the Two Oceans 56km Ultra marathon, where he finished second in 2015. Makaza said he is also expecting Mutiro, who is his training partner, to do well since he has been showing some positive signs, during training. "We are leaving together as a team and I can say we are prepared for this race. We did our training for speed work, in the last two weekends.

"We were fine-tuning our speed and, for Winfred, he did well in the last two events -- Mr Pace and the Amen Academy Championships, which we were using as part of our preparations. "He managed to compete in both events and he did well in both 3 000m, and 5 000m, and I can say he is fitter than me because I am always trailing him in training."

Other Zimbabwean athletes invited for the race are South Africa-based Loveness Madziva, Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana.