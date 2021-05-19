Africa: Fulton Hopeful Ahead of Africa Triathlon Championships

Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe national coach, Pamela Fulton, is confident the team travelling to Egypt, for the Africa Triathlon Championships, will get some positive results.

The championships are scheduled to take place from June 11 to 13 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Zimbabwe is expecting to field athletes in the Under-19 junior female, youth Under-17 and Under-15 male, youth Under-15 female and in the mixed team relay event.

The country is sending a 10-member team to the Africa Championships.

It will field athletes in the Under-23 Elite men, Under-19 junior female, Youth Under-17 and Under-15 male and Youth Under-15 female and in the mixed team relay event.

The team also includes Matthew Denslow.

He will race the Under-23 Elite men but will not be available for the mixed team relay event as he has to leave early for his exams.

Mikayla Colegrave will lead the Zimbabwe team as captain. The continental competition is serving as a qualifier, for the Under-19 category for the World Championships, to be held later in the year, in Bermuda.

And, each country can only attain a maximum of two places, per gender.

Fulton said having had limited competitions last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the athletes were looking forward to the championships.

"With the cancellation of both South Africa Championships, and Africa Championships last year, the athletes have trained really hard and are keen to challenge themselves internationally," said Fulton.

"This event is the qualification event for the Under-19 category for the World Championships. "In order for Zimbabwe to qualify, a Zimbabwean athlete is required to cross the finish line in the top four positions, or to be one of the top two or three countries across the line.

"Triathlon is considered an individual sport, apart from the mixed team relay event, so the athletes will continue training specific to their individual requirements.

"The mixed team relay event is the last event on the schedule, so this team will be selected in Egypt, based on their individual race performances." In the Under-19 Junior female category, the spotlight will be on United States-based Andie Kuipers, who represented the country at the World Championships in 2019, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

She will be out to get a slot to return to a world event again this year and Fulton is optimistic, Kuipers will attain qualification, in Egypt.

"Zimbabwe won a slot to World Championships at the last African Games, in the Under-19 ladies category," said Fulton.

"Andie Kuipers travelled to the Lausanne World Championships later that same year.

"Andie is still in the Under-19 category, so her goal is once again to win a slot and further her experiences by travelling to the Under-19 World Championships, in Bermuda, later this year.

"Andie has been at University in America and has raced at Collegiate Level earlier this year, performing exceptionally well, giving her confidence to perform well in Egypt."

With the prevailing environment, there is more to the preparations and ensuring they meet all the Covid-19 requirements.

"We are very grateful to have received SRC clearance to travel. The athletes are attending a WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) session this week and will complete the Adel online training to attain their certificates.

"Management have been busy organising visas for the team, flights, hotel bookings and doing kit orders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Obviously, all Covid travel requirements in and out of Egypt will be observed," said Fulton.

Apart from being in charge of the national team, the seasoned coach was appointed as one of the two head coaches for a Junior Development Camp by World Triathlon.

The camp will be held from June 5 to 10 in Sharm El Sheikh ahead of the championships and is catering for athletes between the ages of 16 to 19. Makanaka Mawere will be representing Zimbabwe in the female's section.

Team:

Under-23 Elite Male: Matthew Denslow.

Under-19 Junior Female: Mikayla Colegrave (captain), Andie Kuipers, Makanaka Mawere.

Youth Under-17 male: Austin Gill.

Youth Under-15 male: Joshua Jacobs, Matipa Mawere, Duwan Botha.

Youth Under-15 female: Emma Lidsba, Anje Van As.