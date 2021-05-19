Nigeria: Ibom Air Records 10,000th Operational Flight

19 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

In less than two years since commencement of operations, Ibom Airlines on Monday the 17th of May, Ibom Air made its 10,000th operated flight.

The Flight QI 104 which departed Uyo for Lagos at exactly 4.15pm Local time, comes a little over two months after the 500,000th Passenger was recorded on the 1st of March 2021, a figure that has since been exceeded.

This milestone was disclosed in a statement by the Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Airlines Limited, Aniekan Essienette, made available to our correspondent in Uyo on Tuesday.

"On Monday the 17th of May, Ibom Air's Flight QI 104 departed from Uyo to Lagos at exactly 4.15pm Local time, making it the10,000th operated flight since the inception of Ibom Airlines.

"The Uyo Lagos bound Passengers had the opportunity to have their pictures taken with the banner announcing the flight, just before they boarded. They also had a little extra something in their goodie bag as a way of saying a special thank you".

"The COO of Ibom Air George Uriesi who led the team of Ibom Air staff at the foot of the scheduled flight, was on ground to welcome passengers to the historic flight along with other management staff.

He used the opportunity to thank the flying public for choosing to fly with Ibom Air, an honor the company said it will not take for granted.

