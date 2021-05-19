Cameroon: Service to the Nation - Military, Civilians Exceptionally Elevated

Minister Joseph Beti Assomo decorated the recipients on May 17, 2021 on behalf of the President of the Republic.

Some 84 State military and civilian personnel have been decorated with medals by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo. They were decorated on May 17, 2021 in the presence of government officials and the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Cameroon.

The decoration follows a Presidential decree of May 7, 2021 which exceptionally awarded the beneficiaries medals after their humanitarian mission to Bata in Equatorial Guinea on March 15, 2021. A violent fire outbreak occurred at a military camp in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on March 7, 2021 and the President of the Republic dispatched a humanitarian mission jointly led by Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

Those decorated are thus the State military and civilian personnel who were part of the humanitarian mission. Within the category of the National Order of Valour, Brigadier-General Ezo'o Mvondo Simon was raised to the rank of Grand Cordon. Five military officers were elevated to the rank of Commander of the National Order of Merit and two others awarded medals of Officer of the National Order of Merit. 76 persons comprising Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and civilians were decorated Knight of the Cameroonian National Order of Merit.

The civilians decorated are State media personnel amongst which are three persons of Cameroon Tribune and five pressmen of CRTV. Lieutenant-Colonel Ousmane Abba Waziri, a military medical doctor was posthumously decorated because he died some days ago after a brief illness and was already buried in compliance with Muslim tradition. In his statement after decorating the beneficiaries, Minister Joseph Beti Assomo conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic, noting that their work done in their respective capacities was very appreciated by both the Presidents of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. The efforts and solidarity displayed by the beneficiaries while in Bata, the Minister said, contributed in strengthening the fraternity that exists between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Minister Beti Assomo encouraged the recipients to continue being examples and an inspiration to colleagues. He added that the reports of media personnel highlighted the importance of mobilisation and brotherhood in a crisis situation. He encouraged all beneficiaries to continue serving the nation faithfully and know that they are considered friends of Equatorial Guinea .