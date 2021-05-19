Zimbabwe: Caps Coach Feels the Excitement

CAPS United coach, Darlington Dodo, says incredible excitement has been building up, ahead of the restart of domestic football.

He believes this could lead to some cracking contests in the season-opening Chibuku Super Cup.

The country's flagship knock-out football tournament will get local football back underway, after more than a year, off the radar, amid complications brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Green Machine's last competitive game was a loss to FC Platinum, which cost them the league championship, on the final day of the season, in 2019.

"Given the hunger all clubs have accumulated, over the lengthy period we have been inactive, I think that we are going to witness some intense competition, from all the teams," said Dodo.

"The excitement that has built around the return of the game is out of this world and we are in for exciting times.

"But, to say this team could be the best is very difficult at the moment.

"Your team might have impressed in friendly or practice matches but the script could change in actual competition.

"We can only wait until the first game is played to see how we are going to navigate but, with the excitement surrounding the return of the game, we will certainly witness top, top competition."

However, Dodo appealed for patience, given the players could take some time to get into the groove.

"Going for 16 months, without playing football, means everything becomes new," he said.

"Most of the teams in the league have been inactive and that should tell a story of what to expect in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"No team is coming into this tournament as favourites, teams have recruited new players and they have been using different training regimes, to keep fit."

Makepekepe have retained just four of the players who were at the club in 2019.

Ronald Chitiyo, who is tipped to take the club's captaincy, Valentine Musarurwa, Phineas Bhamusi and Blessing Sarupinda are the only players from the 2019 squad, who have remained with the Green Machine.

CAPS United have raided the market, signing the likes of Leeroy Mavhunga, Ishmael Wadi, Tatenda Tumba, Simbarashe Chinani and Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye.

Wadi is expected to be their main threat in attack while the pace, provided by both Mavhunga and Bhamusi on the flanks, suggest this could be an attacking Green Machine side.

They are in the same group as Dynamos, which will play at the National Sports Stadium, together with Herentals, Yadah, Harare City and ZPC Kariba.

Makepekepe play Yadah on Saturday while Dynamos are up against Herentals on Sunday.

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, has predicted some close and tough battles in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Although his charges won the President's Independence Trophy, after overcoming Highlanders 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium, he insists he cannot judge his team from a single game.

"Look, we have gone for over 15 months without seeing any player in competitive action," he said.

"Everything is new, if we look at it from that angle, it is very difficult to say this team is better than this team. Everyone is rusty and everyone wants to prove a point.

"It is the first time we are opening a season with a knock-out tournament, at least, in recent years.

"The mentality, the expectation and everything else, is just different.

"At the end of the day, we will be excited as we are already celebrating the return of the game."

He said the fact that they have already won silverware, this season, doesn't automatically translate to success in a different competition.

"It is good that my team won the Independence honours," he said.

"In terms of confidence, and looking at the stature of the club that we beat, it is certainly something that can bring positive energy, going into this Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

"But, in reality, we don't know what other clubs have done to fine-tune. It is very difficult to predict but I know the games will be exciting and tough."

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo City FC v Chicken Inn FC (Grp 2 - Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am), Whawha FC v FC Platinum (Grp 4 - Mandava Stadium, 1 pm), CAPS United FC v Yadah FC (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium 3 pm), Tenax CS FC v Black Rhinos FC (Grp 3 - Sakubva Stadium 3 pm).

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars FC v Triangle United FC (Grp 4 - Mandava Stadium, 11 am), Harare City FC v ZPC Kariba FC (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 11 am), Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Highlanders FC (Grp 2 - Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm), Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 3 pm), Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Grp 3 - Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm).