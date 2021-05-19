Zimbabwe: Six-Armed Robbers Arrested After Posing As Cops, Robbing U.S.$7,200

Police have arrested six armed robbers who allegedly identified themselves as police officers before committing an armed robbery in Unit O, Seke, Chitungwiza Monday.

Police arrested Unit Mutsure (32), Phibion Taruvinga (24), Malvin Mumvurutse (32), Hazvinei Elton Tambare (36), Kufakunesu Ndima (43) and Theresa Chikwange (30) for committing the crime.

The six suspects stormed a house in the high-density suburb before identifying themselves as police officers and robbing the occupants' cash amounting to US$7 240.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said a minor alerted a relative who in turn raised alarm with neighbours before confronting the suspects.

The suspects fired three warning shots as they fled in their get-away Toyota Allion. However, one of the suspects was captured by members of the public leading to the arrests of his colleagues.

"During the attack, a minor sneaked from the house and alerted a relative who stays nearby and he in-turn alerted neighbours before confronting suspects. The suspects fired three warning shots in the air to scare people as they fled in their get-away silver Toyota Allion vehicle and one of the suspects was captured by members of the public," said Nyathi.

He added police detectives were later involved in a shootout with the suspects in Mbare, Harare on Friday 14 May at Mupedzanhamo Flea Market leading to the injury of a passerby in the melee. The police recovered a Honda vehicle which the suspects had stolen and repainted from blue to black.

"Police detectives were involved in a shoot-out with some of the suspects in Mbare on 14th May 2021 at Mupedzanhamo Market leading to the injury of a passerby in the melee. Police recovered a Honda Fit vehicle AFL 3532 and investigations so far have indicated that the vehicle was stolen by means of an armed robbery at the 30km peg along Gweru-Bulawayo Road on 11th May 2020. The vehicle had been repainted by the suspects from blue to black colour."

Nyathi said the suspects have been linked to eight-armed robbery cases and one rape case. One of the suspects has injuries consistent with road traffic accidents indicating he was involved in an accident whilst driving a stolen Honda Fit which they later abandoned at the scene.

"The suspects have been linked to eight-armed robbery cases and one rape case so far. One of the suspects had injuries consistent with road traffic accidents and he indicated that he was involved in a road traffic accident on 11th May 2021 whilst driving a stolen Honda Fit vehicle, AFA 1144 and they abandoned it at the scene."

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) (are) concerned with cases of armed robbery and other offences where the assailants are armed. In some instances, these suspects are reported to be putting on security services uniform or claim to be members of the police, army or other security organisations."