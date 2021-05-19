Southern Africa: Cosafa Has Healthy Role in Leadership Positions On CAF Standing Committees

A number of senior administrators from the COSAFA region have been placed in leadership positions on the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) standing committees.

Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga will act as vice-president of the Finance Committee, working alongside President Fouzi Lekjaa from Morocco.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will also head the Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations, alongside his vice-presidents Augustin Emmanuel Senghor (Senegal) and Amaju Melvin Pinnick (Nigeria).

Botswana Football Association President Maclean Letshwiti will act as vice-president of the Organising Committee of the Interclub Competitions (CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup and new Women's Champions League) and Club Licensing.

CAF vice-president Kanizat Ibrahim from the Comoros will also act as President of the Women Football Organising Committee, while Seychelles Football Federation President Elvis Chetty will be vice-president of the Committee for Legal Affairs and National Associations.

Dr Motsepe is still receiving additional proposal regarding Refereeing Committee, and Technical and Development committees.