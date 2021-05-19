Tanzania: Samia Pushes for Local Content

..Directs security organs to produce uniforms domestically

SECURITY organs have been directed to take advantage of the newly established Police uniform factory to produce their attires to save the huge sums of money being spent in procuring the same outside the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged the security forces to emulate the example set by the Police Force by participating and contributing in economic activities such as the establishment of industries.

The Head of State issued the directive yesterday after launching the uniform factory at the Police Academy in Kurasini area, Dar es Salaam.

"I am asking other security forces to produce their uniforms here, let's divide the sectors among ourselves... this will help in supporting each other to grow businesswise," said President Samia.

She cited an example of the Prisons Services that owns a similar factory dealing with uniforms and leather goods, calling upon them to direct their focus in leather goods that will enable the goods to secure a market among the forces.

President Samia expressed the government's commitment to create a favorable environment in the establishment of industries including tax and nontax issues.

According to the President, security organs have a major role of contributing and boosting the country's economy while maintaining their core roles.

The move will not only save money but also control the flow of arbitrary entry of police uniforms, hence boosting the security of people and their properties.

She addressed the fact that a section of unscrupulous people who use the chance pretending to be men in uniforms to corn innocent people on the streets.

The Head of State applauded the bold initiative taken by the Police to construct the factory using the force account system which has only spent 666.4m/- instead of 1.4bn/- if the task would have been undertaken by a contractor.

"This is quite recommended and it is anticipated that the police will employ the same system in other projects without jeopardizing the set standards and the quality," noted the President.

She paid tribute to former President the late Dr John Magufuli who laid the foundation stone for construction of the uniform production firm early this year.

In line to creating jobs, she observed that the firm produces 125,200 police uniform sets and those of the Auxiliary Police Services and private security companies.

She urged the police to set an example through wearing the uniforms for other forces to follow suit in producing their own.

The President also pledged to work on their requests and challenges urging them to continue working hard in contributing to the economy of the country.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro disclosed that the construction of the factory using the Police Force forced account has enabled the government to save over 700m/- which is equivalent to over 100 percent of the value.

IGP Sirro noted that the firm's current capacity is 250 workers instead of the previous 100 and 200 sewing machines can be installed.

"So far we have 70 sewing machines; we are planning to write to you on the possibility of securing the remaining 130 machines"In order for the factory to effectively embark on production, we need 950m/- to achieve its full operation instead of the current state whereby some of the materials are being procured outside the country," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with the factory project which has been completed, the Police is executing two building construction projects in Singida and Shinyanga worth over 1.3bn/-.

He also extended recognition to the President for disbursing a sum of 6.4bn/- which helped in clearing the force's pensioners and other funds in the execution of development projects.

He, however, highlighted some of the challenges facing the force including shortage of personnel, staff houses, and equipment among others.

"If it pleases you to grant approval for some of the police staff to start living at the police residence in Oysterbay," observed the IGP.