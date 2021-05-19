Namibia: Babies Can Come Home

Namibia has issued travel documents for the twin babies who have been stuck in South Africa because they could not travel to their same-sex parents' home in Windhoek over the past two months.

Law firm Nixon Marcus Public Law Office, which is representing the babies' Namibian father, Phillip Lühl, was informed yesterday that minister of home affairs Albert Kawana had authorised the issuing of emergency travel certificates for the daughters of Lühl and his husband, Mexican citizen Guillermo Delgado.

The certificates should not be regarded as an admission from the ministry that the babies, who were born through a surrogate pregnancy in South Africa on 13 March, are Namibian citizens, a government lawyer also informed Lühl's lawyer, Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile.

Lühl commented yesterday: "We're happy about the decision, but it's madness that it takes so much to arrive at this point.

"It's really sad that it takes so much emotional and financial effort and disruption in our lives to get a simple bureaucratic decision that allows us to be together as a family."

Lühl added that the ministry has also been asked to give a commitment that it would issue "brown passports", valid for only 12 months, to the babies, allowing them to also leave the country when necessary, and that Delgado would be allowed to stay in Namibia and freely travel out of the country until a pending court case about his claim to domicile in Namibia is decided.

The ministry issued a brown passport to the two-year-old son of Lühl and Delgado two weeks ago, with a disclaimer that it was not an acknowledgement that the boy is entitled to Namibian citizenship as the child of a Namibian citizen.

The decision to issue travel documents to the twins was communicated to Lühl a day after Katjipuka-Sibolile filed another urgent application against the minister of home affairs in the Windhoek High Court.

In the application, Lühl asked the court to direct the minister to issue travel documents to his and Delgado's daughters, for them to travel from South Africa to Windhoek.

Lühl applied for Namibian travel documents for the babies on 21 April - two days after a first urgent application through which he tried to compel the then home affairs minister Frans Kapofi to issue travel documents to the twins had been dismissed by High Court judge Thomas Masuku.

The judge dismissed the application after reasoning that the court would be encroaching into the domain of the executive part of the state if it made the orders Lühl applied for, before an application for the travel documents had been submitted to the minister and he had made a decision on it.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court on Tuesday, Lühl said he had received no response on the outcome of the application for travel documents for nearly four weeks after it was submitted.

He also charged that the ministry was violating the babies' rights without any justification: "It is clear that we are being discriminated against because we are a same-sex couple; two fathers parenting our children. There is no other reason why the ministry would so adamantly refuse the twins' entry into Namibia."

The ministry's decision yesterday was welcomed by Equal Namibia, a coalition of people and organisations campaigning for the rights to equality of the LGBTQI+ community to be respected in Namibia.

"No child should be discriminated against based on their parents' status," said Omar van Reenen, a co-founder of Equal Namibia and founder of the Namibia Equal Rights Movement.

Van Reenen added: "This is a victory for democracy and every Namibian who stands for equality should celebrate this day as a message of hope and change."