Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of the Republic of Gabon, President Zoran Milanovic of the Republic of Croatia, President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi, as well as Mr. David Hurley, Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

They also expressed readiness of their countries to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.