Gambia: Bubacarr Jobe Scores in Norrby Win

Scorpions striker, Bubacarr Jobe scored his Swedish side, Norrby IF winning goal during their 2-1 away win over Brage in their week-6 fixtures played at the Borlänge Energi Arena Domnarvsvallen on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored his side's second and winning goal in the 63 minute after team-mate Robin Stromberg's leveler in the 14 minute. Ajarni Mark Antonsson gave Brage the lead in the 8th minute.

Jobe has now scored two goals in six games for his Swedish Second Division side, Norrby IF.

The Gunjur-born player began his senior career in the United States where he moved at a young age. He ended up in Sweden through loan from Toronto FC to Skovde AIK 2017.

He later moved to Mjallby AIF after a successful season with Skovde AIK in 2017 in Division 1 (third division).

He was also sent on loan to Orgryte IS before he eventually signed for Norrby IF in the 2021 summer.

Meanwhile, the victory has moved Norrby IF to 4th position with 10 points, while Brage sits bottom (16th) position with 2 points after 6 games.