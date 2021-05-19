Gambia: Banjul Muslim Elders Concerned Over Price Hikes, Growing Crime Rate

18 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Banna Sabally

Alhaji Momodou Senghore, the vice chairman of Banjul Muslim Elders who had served the country in different capacities has raised concerns over hike in prices of basic essential commodities and growing crime rate in The Gambia.

The former managing director of Shell Oil Company raised the concerns last Thursday during a meeting with President Adama Barrow at State House as part of activities making Eid-ul-Fitr.

Government has proposed an across-the-board salary raise but the former chairman of Standard Chartered Bank warns that it will not solve problems surrounding the increasing prices of basic essential commodities because the higher salaries go, the higher commodity prices and taxes to fund the salary will also increase.

According to him, more pressure will be put on taxpayers by any pay rise.

The former National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) chairman highlighted that government should not only focus the blame on surging basic essential commodities on the covid-19 pandemic, but finds ways to solve the increasing concern from the public over cost of living rather than choosing to increase salaries of civil servants which will bounce back on tax hikes.

The former Gamtel chairman also told the president and his cabinet ministers that the wisest decision in combating the ever-increasing public concern over price hiking is by ensuring price of commodities are stable and decreased and not increasing staff salaries.

The Banjul elder while acknowledging efforts made by Barrow's government about the prices of basic commodities urged them to do more.

He also highlighted the surging crime rate in The Gambia which government is seemingly silent about at the moment.

He cited several reported crimes about illicit drugs inflow in the country, armed robberies, and gruesome killings over the past days.

He stated that crime rates in The Gambia is becoming unbearable and needs urgent attention.

While President Barrow highlighted the societal ailment in his Koriteh address to the nation, he failed to suggest how his government intends to curb the crime problem, creating public claims that his message fell far short of what is expected of a leader.

Meanwhile, the courts have not successfully convicted any recent murder and/or drug crime and updates from the law enforcement agencies on the investigation processes are unhelpful.

