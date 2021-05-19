Gambia: Nigerian Community in Gambia Holds Royal Night Awards

The Nigerian Community in The Gambia on Saturday converged at the Faculty of Law Auditorium at the University of The Gambia for the celebration of Royal Night Award of Honour, as HRH Oba Moshood Abolade was honoured as the Royal Father of Nigerian Community alongside eleven others.

The Royal Night Award is an event to honour distinguished personalities among the Nigerian Community in The Gambia and some people in the host country.

The event was presided over by the special guest of honour His Excellency Eche Abu-Obe Charge d' Affairs, Nigeria High Commission, The Gambia while the Royal Father of The Day was HRH Oba Moshood Abolade. Dignitaries from all work of life graced the event.

Addressing the gathering, Eche Abu-Obe, Charge d' Affairs, Nigeria High Commission, The Gambia applauded Nigerian Community in The Gambia.

He hailed the cordial ties that bind the two countries, saying he cannot hide his feelings on the level of the familial existing between Nigerian Community and the host country, The Gambia.

"As you cannot tell who is from where, who is on which side and which religion you represent. This is very much overwhelming and I thank you all for this."

His Excellency Eche Abu-Obe therefore urged Nigerians living in The Gambia or wherever they find themselves to be good ambassadors, saying it is not the embassy or high commission that is Nigeria, but "it is people that they are meeting, which is you here and everywhere. So with this gladness in my heart at least when I finish my tour of duty here I can go back happily and say the cohesion that I met there was very solid and it will continue, I hope so."

To the awardees, he thanked them for their contributions to the development of the Nigerian Community in The Gambia and the host country, while expressing optimism that the event will act as a springboard for better things to come.

"Because getting an award is the first step and it will change your status quo to a bigger encomium but always remember that it is uneasy life the head that wears crown."

Dr Sam Chima Ochulor, President Nigerian Community expressed delight to be associated with the event. The awards, he added, were given to those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement and in recognition of their accomplishment, hard work and dedication to the community and as well for humanity.

Dr. Ochulor said the Royal Awards has touched all areas of the awardees such as their contributions, strengthening of value of the community and improving the quality of people's lives.

He highlighted numerous qualities of Nigerian Community, which he added, are respect for the rules of law and for one and another and for all regardless of our religions, political affiliation, tribes and those are not negotiable values.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved together but there are still more works to be done and we need to find long-term sustainability solution," he said.

He therefore thanked the Nigerian High Commission to The Gambia for having successfully contributed to the development of the community. He commended The Gambia government for providing Nigerians an enabling environment to go about their businesses.

The awardees of the Nigerian Community are His Royal Highness Oba Moshood Abolade received the award of Royal Father of Nigerian Community, Prince Chris Jukpor-Atakata-Agbor, Barrister Azeez O. Yusuf MD, Big Apple - Asiwaju1, Engineer Tony Nwajei MD, Tone Tech Engineering -Ezinwa, Bumi Jushua Ogundar, MD All in One Enterprise -Olu-Omo, Chief Kebba Madi Bojang MD Ginko Real Estate -Nwanne Dinamba, High Elder Raymond Onwubiko, Senior Teacher SOS - Obata Ulo-Adinma, Elder Olatunji Ezekiel Sonibare-Otunba, Chief Michael Eze, Chairman Naspa - Eze Enyi; Chief Gaius Osarewinda, Chairman Happy Hour - Iroko, Chief Alysius Ugo - Dike Diohanma and Chief Martine U.Uzochukwu - OsimiriAtata.