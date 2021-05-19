Gambia: Steve Biko to Entertain Gunjur Utd in 2nd Tier Tomorrow

Steve Biko will entertain Gunjur United in their week-nineteen fixture of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League tomorrow, Wednesday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

The Bakau giant killers clasped 23 points after eighteen league outings and will be anxious to slash Gunjur United to fancy their chances of regaining promotion to the country's elite league next season following their dismal start to the league campaign.

The Coastal Town boys are contending for promotion to the country's top flight league next season with 28 points in seventeen matches with a game in hand against Young Africans.

Gunjur United will tussle to snatch the significant three points against Steve Biko to keep their first division league promotion ambitions.

Meanwhile, Steve Biko and Gunjur United drew 1-1 in the first round of the country's second tier campaign at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.