Gambia/Sierra Leone: Gambia to Face Sierra Leone in AWCON Qualifiers

18 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia women national team; the Queens Scorpion will face Sierra Leone women national team in the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers (AWCON).

The qualifiers will be played in both home and away legs.

The first round of the qualifiers will run from 7 June to 15 2021, while the second round matches will be played from 18 to 29 October 2021.

The Gambia will face West African counterparts Sierra Leone on Monday 7 June 2021 in Freetown before hosting the Sierra Leoneans in the return-leg on 15 June 2021 in Banjul.

Meanwhile, The Gambia National U-20 team has drawn against Burkina Faso in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

