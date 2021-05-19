Gambia: Ansumana Sanneh Re-Elected LRR Football Association Prexy

Ansumana Sanneh has been re-elected as president of Lower River Region (LRR) Football Association unopposed.

Mr. Sanneh was re-elected at the association's elective congress held at Mansakonko Area Council Conference Hall.

The congress also re-elected Buba Saidy, Akibou Jarjusey and Abdou Ceesy as the first, second and third-vice presidents respectively.

Lamin Sanneh was elected Secretary General while Bakary Manneh became the Public Relations Officer. Kebba Camara was elected Treasurer and Ousainou Jarjusey as the teams' representative.

All eight members of the Executive Committee were elected unopposed.

Source-GFF