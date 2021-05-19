Guinea Bissau: Bissau & Banjul Maritimes Commit to Combat Illegalities At Sea

18 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

At the request of the Guinea Bissau Maritime Administration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA), has been drawn. The agreement seeks to tackle all forms of illegalities that exist within the two countries' waters.

In an interview with the two parties, the director general of GMA, Bakary Janneh, explained that the MOU will be drawn according to Bissau Guinea's request and to Gambia's interest in order to keep the existing bilateral agreement within the two countries. He added that Maritime safety and security will be higher priority for the agreement.

"Bissau and Banjul are very close and whatever activity that happens in Bissau is likely to happen in Gambia's water. So it becomes our joint responsibilities to work as a team and combat any form of illegal means, either drug trafficking, illegal migration, illegal fishing in our waters and anything that could hamper our community and development."

He further stated that drug is a natural phenomenon in the whole world and every country has its approach to combat it, saying both The Gambia and Bissau's problem is weakness in monitoring in terms of infrastructure, tools and equipment and capacity building training.

DG Janneh clarified that maritime is strictly for the security and safety at the sea and how to control thieves in our waters.

Glyzalde Araujo, an adviser for Bissau Maritime also pointed out that this was the first visit of Bissau, while saying that maritime is one of the priority sectors for Bissau.

He added that one of their priority works is to provide maritime security, civilisation of the sea, management of the maritime public dormant, revenue sources and improvement, monitoring the sea territory and other necessity areas.

"We choice Gambia because we are sister countries and we want to know how to overcome the security challenges. We lack means to patrol to our sea waters because if we could patrol our oceans, we will know the happenings in our seas."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.