Tunisia: Multilateral Naval Exercise 'Phoenix Express 21' Kicks-Off (Defence)

18 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is hosting a multilateral naval exercise «Phoenix Express 21» from May 16 to 28, with the participation of eleven countries, the Ministry of National Defence announced.

The naval forces of eleven countries participate in maritime training manoeuvres on the coasts of Bizerte, La Goulette and the northern coasts of Tunisia, the department said in a statement.

Several officers from Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, the United States, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece and Malta are taking part in this exercise.

The training aims to «develop the skills of the military through the exchange of expertise.»

In cooperation with the US Army's Africa Command (AFRICOM), five Tunisian and five foreign ships are deployed in the exercise, which will help «train these forces to lead and implement joint maritime operations to deal with illegal activities at sea,» the ministry added.

