Mauritius: Covid-19 - One Positive Case Detected in Quarantine

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one positive case yesterday night.
It has been detected on Day 7 in quarantine.
551 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
- 484 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
- 136 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
- Number of active cases at the local level: 91.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.