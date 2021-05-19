Mauritius: A Total of 236,379 PCR RT Tests Effected From March 2020 to April 2021

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, stated that 236,379 samples of PCR RT tests and 160,315 Rapid Antigen tests have been effected in public health institutions on a monthly basis since March 2020 to 31 April 2021.

He was replying to a Parliamentary Question (PQ), yesterday, in the National Assembly. The PQ pertained to the number of PCR RT tests and Rapid Antigen tests carried out for the period from March 2020 to April 2021.

Regarding the laboratory subcontracted for quality assurance of the tests carried out at the Central laboratory in the Queen Victoria hospital, he pointed out that the Central Health Laboratory participated in inter laboratory comparison with National Institute of Communicable Diseases, South Africa. The Central Health Laboratory also participates in WHO External Quality Assessment (EQA) Programme for detection of SARS-CoV-2 RT PCR through Public Health Laboratory Services, Hong Kong and that so far, the results have been 100% concordant, he added.

As for the other three COVID-19 laboratories, namely Airport Health Laboratory, Wellkin and Novalab, he underlined that arrangements have been made by Central Health Laboratory to enrol these laboratories on an EQA organised by Africa Centre for Disease Control, free of charge. Moreover, he stated that the first consignment of EQA samples has reached Mauritius and has been distributed to the laboratories as from 17 May 2021.

Besides International External Quality Assessment scheme, he added that these laboratories participate in inter-laboratory comparisons exercises organised by the Central Health Laboratory. Furthermore, all samples detected positive by them are systematically referred to the Central Health Laboratory for confirmation before daily announcement by the National Communication Committee, he pointed out.

According to the Minister, all these laboratories have been assessed by local audit inspectors, pending foreign team formal assessment in view of World Health Organization accreditation, using World Health Organization Laboratory Assessment Tool (LAT).