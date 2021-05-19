Egypt: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi During the Paris Conference to Support the Sudanese Transitional Phase

press release

Your Excellency, Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, My brother, Lieutenant-General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) of the fraternal Sudan, Your Excellency, Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the fraternal Republic of Sudan Ladies and Gentlemen, At the outset, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, President Emmanuel Macron for his initiative in cooperation with the brothers in Sudan to hold such important conference to mobilize international support to the brotherly Sudan. This conference, held in this pivotal stage in Sudan's modern history, aims at consolidating the gains of the December Revolution marking the beginning of a new era and raising hope for the brotherly Sudanese people for a better future. Egypt's participation in this notable conference is out of its firm conviction that the security and stability of the Sudan is an integral part of those of Egypt and the whole region. It also reflects Egypt's commitment and steadfast political will to spare no effort to support the sustainability of peace, development and stability, as well as to preserve the territorial integrity of the Sudan. This comes in parallel with the rapid leaps made forward in the bilateral relations to bring about effective integration in a number of vital areas. Ladies and Gentlemen, Today, as we discuss means of supporting the transitional phase in Sudan, let me refer to the following points: First: The Sudanese parties themselves need to lead the efforts of bringing peace and stability to their territories, in accordance with a comprehensive national consensus based on the national priorities of the Sudanese people. In this context, we commend the tangible achievements made by the transitional government; most notably of which is reaching a comprehensive peace agreement last October, which requires the support of the international community to fully implement its obligations. Second: The challenges that many countries in our region have faced during the past period have proven that building the foundations of the state and its various institutions on sound and strong foundations, especially a unified national army is the main pillar for ensuring peace and stability. Thereupon, we call for supporting the efforts of the Sudan in the programs of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of combatants. Third: Upholding the concept of citizenship based on a national consensus that comprises all sons of Sudan is considered one of the fundamental guarantees to preserve the single fabric of the Sudanese people and face trials of divisionism. Fourth: I would like to commend the comprehensive economic vision presented by the transitional government and how it sought benefitting from the Egyptian experience in economic reform. In keeping with Egypt's commitment towards exerting all efforts to support steps taken by the Sudanese government to achieve economic stability and discharge its accumulated debt and reduce its financing burdens, I announce Egypt's participation in the international initiative to relief Sudan's debts through using Egypt's share in the international Monetary Fund to address doubtful debts. Fifth: The consolidation of peace and stability in Sudan necessarily requires providing a favorable political and security environment in its regional environment. This will enable Sudan to maintain its stability based on the rules of international law and relevant international agreements including the 1902 Agreement. In this regard, I stress the importance of supporting Sudan's right to expand his sovereignty over all of his territories. Finally, there is no doubt that the Nile River can represent a pillar for a more comprehensive cooperation among the Nile Basin Countries if the political will is available to everyone. So that, the desired development is achieved without harming any party including the Sudanese people in a way that enhances stability in the region. Ladies and Gentlemen, To conclude , I would like to reaffirm Egypt's firm commitment to continue supporting its brothers in Sudan to achieve the stability and development that the Sudanese people deserve. I also call upon all Sudan's partners to continue to support the Sudanese efforts within the framework of its national priorities. Thank You