Zimbabwe: Masvingo City in Expansion Drive

19 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Masvingo City Council has applied to central government for additional land to increase its industrial, commercial and residential settlements as part of its quest to expand the city.

This is part of Government's vision to avail affordable housing units to its citizenry in collaboration with the private sector as enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1).

With the current infrastructure, Masvingo City Council can avail 5 000 residential stands and the local authority is already working to avail the housing units within the next five years.

Acting town clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa confirmed the city's application for more land.

"Within the next five years, we are planning to avail not less than 5 000 housing units," he said.

"That is the plan. We have also applied to the central Government for additional land for expansion purposes of the city in the peri-urban farms mainly for industrial, commercial and also residential purposes."

Masvingo city mayor Collen Maboke said their activities will be aligned to NDS1 and they are focusing on infrastructure development.

He said they were targeting road rehabilitation, sewer reticulation system, as well as improved serviced delivery.

For road rehabilitation, Mr Maboke said they received $132 million from central government and this amount is not part of the usual Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) funds.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.