Zimbabwe: Winter Wheat Target Will Be Met - Ministry

19 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

Government is optimistic the targeted 85 000 hectares of wheat this winter cropping season will be met, despite some inputs distribution challenges that have been faced.

Farmers have so far planted more than 4 000 hectares of wheat.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro said measures had been put in place to expedite the movement of inputs to farmers.

"In terms of the area planted so far, we are still below 50 percent, but we have put in place measures to make sure all provinces are conscientised on the importance of meeting their respective targets," he said.

"I want to assure you that by the second week of June, we will have attained our targeted hectarage. We experienced challenges in the delivery of inputs and now we have put in place mechanisms to ensure farmers in all wheat growing areas are reached. Farmers have registered and in most provinces, planting is underway."

Deputy Minister Karoro said although the deadline for planting wheat was May 31, farmers could extend into the second week of June.

There are three major programmes funding wheat production this season.

The major one is the Command Agriculture where CBZ is targeting to fund 60 000 hectares of wheat.

Private investors, joint ventures and self-financed farmers are expected to put 15 000 hectares under wheat, while the Presidential Inputs Scheme will cater for 10 000 hectares.

Farmers under the Presidential Inputs Scheme will receive seed, fertilisers and chemicals on credit against delivery of the crop, but will be expected to pay for electricity and labour.

