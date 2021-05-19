Sierra Leone: Fourth Session of Fifth Parliament Commences Tomorrow

17 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jariatu S. Jusu

Following the conclusion of the Third Session of the Fifth Parliament of Sierra Leone, the State Opening of the Fourth Session will commence tomorrow, Tuesday, 18th May, 2021, at the Chamber of Parliament, Tower Hill.

At the height of the corona virus pandemic, the West Minister Foundation Development (WFD) and the Ministry of Information and Communications in May 28th,2020, supported Parliament in holding its first virtual State Opening.

The Speaker of Parliament then asked political party leaders to only accommodate half of their members in the chambers, to avoid congestion and to mitigate the risk of spreading the disease. However, the said decision attracted criticisms from members, who had wanted to be in the chamber. The decision to move to an online state opening was to ensure that the Parliament fulfils an essential constitutional element that maintains the sessions of Parliament as prescribe by the Constitution of Sierra Leone (1991).

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass C. Bundu, last week informed Members that the State Opening of Parliament for the Fourth Session will be held at the usual location, Parliament Building, Tower Hill in Freetown.

He noted that all efforts were being made for the occasion to take place since renovation is ongoing at the Premises of Parliament.

"I go by the advice given, I just hope and pray that there will be no mistake and on the 18th, we will all be present to witness the State Opening and the introduction of a new beginning of a session," he said.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.