Sierra Leone: Fourth Session of Fifth Parliament Commences Tomorrow

Following the conclusion of the Third Session of the Fifth Parliament of Sierra Leone, the State Opening of the Fourth Session will commence tomorrow, Tuesday, 18th May, 2021, at the Chamber of Parliament, Tower Hill.

At the height of the corona virus pandemic, the West Minister Foundation Development (WFD) and the Ministry of Information and Communications in May 28th,2020, supported Parliament in holding its first virtual State Opening.

The Speaker of Parliament then asked political party leaders to only accommodate half of their members in the chambers, to avoid congestion and to mitigate the risk of spreading the disease. However, the said decision attracted criticisms from members, who had wanted to be in the chamber. The decision to move to an online state opening was to ensure that the Parliament fulfils an essential constitutional element that maintains the sessions of Parliament as prescribe by the Constitution of Sierra Leone (1991).

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass C. Bundu, last week informed Members that the State Opening of Parliament for the Fourth Session will be held at the usual location, Parliament Building, Tower Hill in Freetown.

He noted that all efforts were being made for the occasion to take place since renovation is ongoing at the Premises of Parliament.

"I go by the advice given, I just hope and pray that there will be no mistake and on the 18th, we will all be present to witness the State Opening and the introduction of a new beginning of a session," he said.