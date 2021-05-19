Sierra Leone: Citizens Applause Extension of Civil Registration Exercise

17 May 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Sierra Leoneans across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed the extension of time for the civil registration exercise coupled with the addition of centers to the existing ones.

The process supposed to have ended on 15 May 15, 2021, in the Western Area to be followed by other regions, but due to the overwhelming turn-out of people, NCRA extended it from 16th to 22nd May, 2021.

"The general public is encouraged to make use of the extended period to present themselves at the designated centres to either conform their personal information held with the authority or register if they have not done so," the statement reads.

Last week, Concord Times did a random survey at the various centers in the Western region where people called on the government to extend the civil registration process.

Meanwhile, the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) has established 88 centres in the Western Rural district and 128 centres in the Western Urban Area for the registration process, but the period stipulated has already ran out leaving many people unregistered.

Civil Society Organisations have also added their voice for more time to be added so that everyone would have the chance to register or confirm their personal details.

The statement says the confirmation and Registration exercise that should have commenced in the North on 22th May, 2021 including details of schedules for the other region will be announced later.

"The Authority wishes to encourage the public, whether children school going, adults, young, old etc. to make use of this opportunity to confirmed their personal information or register if they have not done so. The centers will be opened from 08:00am through 6:00pm daily with roaming teams organised to support static centers" the notice states.

The authority called for on the cooperation of the public including stakeholders to support the successful conduct of the confirmation and registration exercise.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.