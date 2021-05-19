Sierra Leone: Citizens Applause Extension of Civil Registration Exercise

Sierra Leoneans across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed the extension of time for the civil registration exercise coupled with the addition of centers to the existing ones.

The process supposed to have ended on 15 May 15, 2021, in the Western Area to be followed by other regions, but due to the overwhelming turn-out of people, NCRA extended it from 16th to 22nd May, 2021.

"The general public is encouraged to make use of the extended period to present themselves at the designated centres to either conform their personal information held with the authority or register if they have not done so," the statement reads.

Last week, Concord Times did a random survey at the various centers in the Western region where people called on the government to extend the civil registration process.

Meanwhile, the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) has established 88 centres in the Western Rural district and 128 centres in the Western Urban Area for the registration process, but the period stipulated has already ran out leaving many people unregistered.

Civil Society Organisations have also added their voice for more time to be added so that everyone would have the chance to register or confirm their personal details.

The statement says the confirmation and Registration exercise that should have commenced in the North on 22th May, 2021 including details of schedules for the other region will be announced later.

"The Authority wishes to encourage the public, whether children school going, adults, young, old etc. to make use of this opportunity to confirmed their personal information or register if they have not done so. The centers will be opened from 08:00am through 6:00pm daily with roaming teams organised to support static centers" the notice states.

The authority called for on the cooperation of the public including stakeholders to support the successful conduct of the confirmation and registration exercise.